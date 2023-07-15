The Rajamahendravaram government medical college in Andhra Pradesh is being built at a cost of Rs 475 crore in the heart of the city. The good news is that the construction is almost complete and classes would commence from August 2023 with a provision for 150 MBBS seats.

College Principal Dr Sowbhagya Lakxmi said that in accordance with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the college buildings are being readied on a war footing and the remaining work is likely to be completed by the end of this month. She added that the construction of the teaching staff quarters, and men's and ladies' hostels has reached the final stage, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Around a hundred men and fifty women students would be provided accommodation in the hostels. Lakxmi stated that nine professors and a vice-principal have already been appointed in the college, adding that another 21 associate professors and 39 assistant professors were appointed by the state government. Besides, 25 senior assistants and four junior assistants were recruited for the new medical college.

Lakxmi further said that the state government would soon increase the beds to 500 in the hospital. As of now, on a daily basis, about 800-1000 outpatients are registered at the hospital. She also added that the modernisation of the general hospital is being taken up with an amount of Rs 5 crore and excellent infrastructure would be provided for the patients and teaching staff in the hospital, as per TNIE.