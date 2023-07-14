The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will begin the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 tomorrow, July 15. The exam is meant for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes in more than 160 B-Schools across the country.

Interested candidates can visit the official website xatonline.in to apply. The exact last date to register has not been declared, yet it falls in the last week of November. Similarly, the admit card is expected to be released in the third week of December. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024.

The application fee for XAT is Rs 2,100 for one programme. Candidates wishing to apply for more than one programme need to pay a fee of Rs 200 for each additional course. Indian candidates applying for PGDM (GM) through the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) or the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) are required to pay Rs 2,500, while foreign candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT would have to pay Rs 5,000 to register.

Shortlisting for the admission process will be based on the candidates' scores in the exam. Those who meet the cut-off will be invited to participate in the Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT) rounds. The selection procedure will be conducted by participating institutes, which is expected to come up in the month of February or March 2024.