The Government of Kerala was issued a notice by the Kerala High Court on Thursday, July 13, on a petition that sought a directive to sanction more batches of plus two courses in higher secondary schools in line with the commission recommendation which was appointed by the government in this regard, the report by The New Indian Express.

The court admitted the petition which was filed by five students from Malappuram who have secured full A+ in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination. They also were seeking a directive to the state government to refrain from closing the process of allotment until a decision on the recommendations of the V Karthikeyan Nair Commission is taken and those students who have cleared the SSLC exam are granted admission.

It may be recalled that the commission that was appointed to look into the reorganisation of plus-one courses had recommended the sanction of additional batches in order to accommodate enough number of students for the courses.

The report was presented by the commission much ahead of the declaration of the SSLC results, the state government ought to have taken a decision on the commission report. The point to note is that the state government's inaction can lead to several students not getting any admission in the current academic year.