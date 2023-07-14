The registration process for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Counselling 2023 will close tomorrow, Saturday, July 15.

Students who want to apply for counselling can do it through the official website of OJEE, ojee.nic.in, before the last date.

The choice locking facility for various courses like BTech, BArch, BPLAN, BCAT and so on offered under OJEE 2023 will also be closed along with the registration process on Saturday.

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the counselling process by following these simple steps:

1) Log in to the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in

2) Click on OJEE 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page

3) Register for yourself by giving the necessary details and clicking login

4) Fill in the application form and pay the requisite counselling fee, click submit

5) Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

As per Hindustan Times, the process of reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to July 18, 2023.

Moreover, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 19, 2023 by 5 pm. As per the schedule, the online reporting and payment of fees can be done from July 19 to July 23, 2023.