Indian students who are pursuing their master's degree in France, here's some good news straight from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. These students will be granted a five-year long-term post-study visa. This was reported by ANI.

It may be recalled that earlier, Indian students were given only two-year work visas.

The Prime Minister informed about this when he was speaking to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris.

“The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a two-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing master's in France will be given long-term post-study visa of five years,” said PM Modi in his address. The prime minister is on a two-day official visit and arrived in Paris, France on Thursday, July 13.

PM Modi called his visit to France "special" as France is celebrating its National Day and congratulated the people on the occasion.

PM Modi also said that in France, “an agreement has been made for the use of India's UPI. It will be started from the Eiffel Tower, and now Indian tourists would be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in Eiffel Tower.”