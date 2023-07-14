The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad is going to organise its 12th convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 15 on the IIT Hyderabad campus. About 1,000 students will be receiving their degrees in various disciplines offered by the institute, stated a press release from the IIT.

"We believe that witnessing this milestone in our students' lives will be a truly inspiring experience, as they step into their professional careers equipped with the knowledge and skills nurtured during their time at IITH," stated the press release from the Director of IIT Hyderabad, Prof B S Murty.

The chief guest for the occasion will be S Somanath, Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Chairman, Space Commission and he will be delivering the convocation address as well.

"Building upon the success of our previous convocation, we are eager to create another memorable event where we celebrate the accomplishments of our graduating students," the press release stated.

The proceedings will begin at around 10 am on July 15 and the department-wise degrees will be awarded at 2.00 pm. Padma Shri Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors IIT Hyderabad and Founder Chairman - CYINET will be presiding over the function.