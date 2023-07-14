Yesterday, July 13, Thursday, a peaceful candle march was organised on the premises of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, following the alleged death of Ayush Ashna, a student of the institute. Several organisations and collectives such as Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) had joined the vigil yesterday, according to sources.

Ayush Ashna, a 20-year-old pursuing BTech in IIT Delhi was discovered dead in his hostel room on Sunday, July 9. The reason behind his death is still not verified and the police is looking into the matter.

The march took place from the main building to the main gate, where students held placards that read, “Arise, Awake and Educate”, others read “Ensure transparent probe into the institutional murder of Ayush Ashna” and such. Students have been demanding not only a fair and transparent trial, but they urge for a reformation as well.

Ayush Ashna's family speaks up

The vigil was also attended by Ayush’s family and kin. Ayush’s family alleges that they are not happy with the investigation that was carried out by the institution. An FIR has not been filed as of yet, just a diary entry at the police station, spoke Shainal Verma, a PhD Scholar from the Department of Humanities and Social Science to EdexLive.

The family also allege that the reason behind the death has not been made clear and so far, it is being claimed that the cause of death was suicide, whereas, they are of the opinion that without any clear evidence or proof, it cannot be termed as suicide.

The police involved in the case have stated that there is no foul play involved but different counter-narratives are propping with them not sharing any evidence or relaying information on how the incident took place. “We don’t want any further Ayushs in this institution,” said Ayush’s uncle, as per the PhD student.

Next steps

Verma also said, “The students planning for a press release soon to address the issue at large.” She added that students are further disappointed with the lack of representation, violation of reservation and assurances that the administration has been making.

The scholar adds that although the administration has said that measures will be taken for the prevention of such incidents in future, yet, she questions it by asking, “We simply do not want responses but action. It is the time that such decisions materialise into reality.” She further questions how the administration is going to improve the prevailing condition with such deaths being a continual occurrence.

Previously, a statement released by a group of students from IIT Delhi claimed how a feeling of apathy is widespread amongst students and teachers alike as all the institute had to say about Ayush Ashna was that he was an “introvert”, a person “who did not approach anyone”. The dismissal of the situation with banal statements is appalling as the number of students who are compelled to take their lives due to the alleged indifference of the institution and its failure to provide enough support, is on the rise.