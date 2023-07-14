It has been months that several Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) are complaining about having issues in obtaining eligibility certificates from the National Medical Commission (NMC). On July 14, a Google Form was created through which, FMGs are being asked to share their grievances.

According to Dr Meet Ghonia, former President of the Indian Medical Association's Medical Students' Network (IMA-MSN), the responses will be shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

"Sharing link of Google Form made for FMG Students who are facing issue in getting Eligibility Certificate from @NMC_IND from many months. This data will be submitted to @MoHFW_INDIA as discussed. So, share with maximum FMG. Students who are facing issue in getting Eligibility Certificate and can't give FMG Exam because of it (sic)," he tweeted.

Here's the link to the form: https://t.co/sYwGBB6nyY



As per the official notification by the NMC, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is scheduled to be held on July 30. However, without an eligibility certificate, students are not allowed to register for the exam.

According to the students, the eligibility certificate is issued after verification of all the relevant documents of an FMG, including the MBBS degree and recognition of the foreign university. The issuance of the eligibility certificate takes time and if the documents are not properly submitted, there is a chance of them being withheld, FMGs admit. Nonetheless, this year, many claim to have submitted all the required documents but are yet to receive the certificates.