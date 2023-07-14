Delhi University (DU) has begun the registration process for admission to its PhD programmes for the upcoming academic session. The registration portal will be opened more than once for the academic year 2023-24 and the registration process and admission to the PhD programmes will be conducted in two phases, the varsity officials said.

“The University of Delhi has commenced the process of registration for various PhD programmes for the academic session 2023-24 from July 12, 2023. This process of registration will close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023," DU said in a statement, as noted in a report by PTI. The non-refundable registration fee is Rs 300 per programme for SC/ST/PwD candidates and Rs 750 for UR/ EWS/OBC-NCL candidates.

In the first phase of admissions, candidates who are eligible on the basis of UGC-NET (including JRF), UGC-CSIR NET (including JRF), AYUSH-NET/DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, DST-INSPIRE, or any other equivalent national-level examinations or fellowships identified under the DRC (Department Research Committee) or GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering), and other teacher fellowship holders, can apply.

In the second phase, all eligible candidates can apply. However, candidates who take the entrance test will be selected for interviews based on their score on the entrance test, the officials informed, as per PTI.