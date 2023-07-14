The Indraprastha University in Delhi has postponed all its end-term examinations, scheduled for July 14, 15 and 16, citing flood-like situations in the national capital. In a notification on Thursday, July 13, the varsity said that the new schedule of the exams would be notified soon.



"The End Term Examinations (Theory/Practical), June-July 2023 of GGSIPU scheduled on 14 July (Friday), 15 July (Saturday) and 16 July 2023 (Sunday) are postponed due to safety measures in view of the flood-like situation in some parts of Delhi till further orders," the university said, as per a report by PTI.

The rest of the examination of various programmes will be held as per the already notified scheduled date and time, the university added. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had declared the closure of all schools across the state. He also asked the education department officials to remain in touch with the schools and provide assistance if required.

As the water of the Yamuna River breached the danger mark, flood-like situations have been created in the state. Water reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi on Friday, July 14, and was also said to be just a few hundred metres from the Chief Minister's house.

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna came down to 208.35 metres at 11 am on Friday even as several key areas in Delhi remain inundated. The water level started rising on Thursday after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, as per the PTI report.