"Unlike in the previous three industrial revolutions, when Telugus were mere followers, we should be part of the fourth revolution by creating and being a part of developing technologies," shared Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy while speaking to vice-chancellors of various universities along with experts and officials. They were all in a brainstorming session on how the current curriculum can be revamped to stay in sync with the ever-changing world, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Chief Minister Reddy expressed his hope that the young innovators of Andhra Pradesh will develop new technologies that are no less than Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).



"The meeting is being conducted to deliberate on how best to bridge the wide gap in the current curriculum of the state and future goals. Vice-chancellors as heads of universities play a vital role in the issue," he observed.



Pointing out that AI will lead the fourth industrial revolution, Jagan said, "In the coming days, the education system will have a complete makeover with AI."



The chief minister advocated for a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis of the education system's abilities.



He added that two separate boards should be constituted — one for primary education and another for higher education.



"To take my thoughts and suggestions to the next level, we shall constitute working groups with four or five universities giving representation to engineering, medical and other faculties," he concluded.