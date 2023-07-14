More than 200 school students arrived at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday, July 14, to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-3. Students and teachers accompanying them expressed their excitement over the moon mission.



"I feel very confident; I want to become an astronaut like Kalpana Chawla. I am excited," said Subhashini, one of the students present on the site. Meanwhile, Sundari, a teacher who accompanied the group of students thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the opportunity, as mentioned in a report by ANI.

"A very happy moment for us. It is exciting for us to be here. Students are very excited to see Chandrayaan-3 launch live. We are thankful to PM Modi and ISRO," she stated. Speaking about the mission, PM Modi tweeted, “This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation."

A successful lift-off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 14:35:17 pm was reported for the moon lander. Chandrayaan-3 will be ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives. Former ISRO Director K Sivan stated that the success of Chandrayan-3 will boost the morale for programmes like Gaganyan, India's first manned space mission, as per ANI.