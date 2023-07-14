Police today, Friday, July 14, informed that six persons have been booked for the alleged vandalism at Allahabad University (AU) on July 12, after a student died while drinking water from a water cooler inside the campus. An FIR was lodged on Thursday (July 13) night based on the complaint of university Proctor Rakesh Singh.

Ajay Singh Yadav alias Ajay Samrat, Sanchit Mishra, Aditya Raj Singh, Amar Singh, Vikas Yadav, Ayush Dixit and an unknown person have been named in the FIR. In the complaint, the proctor said that following the death of Ashutosh Kumar Dubey (22), a media studies student, on July 11, Ajay Samrat spread certain rumours on social media, as per a report by PTI.



According to the complaint, the next day, Samrat called his associates, ransacked the campus and attacked teachers. It has also been alleged that about 20 students led by Samrat ransacked several departments, tore the registers and snatched jewellery and money of a few teachers from the Sanskrit department, police said.

On the day of the incident, a university spokesperson had also claimed that Samrat was the mastermind behind the incident. In a statement, AU said that Dubey's death was unfortunate and it had nothing to do with the varsity. However, students alleged negligence on the part of the authorities and alleged that they delayed providing Dubey an ambulance.

After the student collapsed, he was taken to the SRN Hospital, where he was declared "brought dead" by the doctors.