The Central government has come to terms with the fact that Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education is essential for students. This could explain why, the Central government of India has taken a number of steps to promote STEM education in the country. These steps include:

Launching the National Initiative for School Excellence (NISE): The NISE programme aims to improve STEM education in schools across India. The programme provides funding for schools to implement STEM-focused curriculum and activities, and it also provides training for teachers.

Establishing Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs): ATLs are hands-on learning spaces where students can explore STEM concepts. There are over 10,000 ATLs across India and the government plans to establish even more in the future

Launching the SWAYAM platform: SWAYAM is an online learning platform that provides free access to high-quality STEM courses. The platform is designed for students of all ages and it offers courses on a variety of STEM topics

Partnering with industry: The government has partnered with industry to promote STEM education. These partnerships have resulted in the development of a STEM-focused curriculum and the creation of STEM-related jobs

In addition to the steps taken by the Central government, there are also a number of state governments and private organisations that are working to promote STEM education in India. These efforts are helping to ensure that all students in India have access to quality STEM education, regardless of their background or location

The future of STEM education in India is bright. With the continued efforts of the Central government, state governments and private organisations, India is well on its way to becoming a global leader in STEM education.

A few state governments that are ‘STEM-ming' their way:

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has launched the "STEM Schools" programme, which aims to establish 100 STEM schools across the state. These schools will focus on providing high-quality STEM education to students from all backgrounds.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has launched the Atal Tinkering Labs programme, which aims to establish 1,000 ATLs across the state.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has launched the SWAYAM Prabhodini programme, which aims to provide free access to high-quality STEM courses to students in the state. The programme is designed for students of all ages and it offers courses on a variety of STEM topics.

These are just a few of the state governments in India that are promoting STEM education. With the continued efforts of these governments, India is well on its way to becoming a global leader in STEM education.