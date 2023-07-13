Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, June 13, announced the closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater, as the Yamuna swelled to an alarming 208.48 metres, crossing the danger mark at 200.60 metres. The river-water level has been rising over the last three days.

"A meeting of DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority) was held, and it was chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena, and several decisions were taken. During the meeting, it was decided that schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till Sunday," Kejriwal said, as per a report by IANS.

"All government and private schools are being closed in areas of Delhi where water is filling up," Kejriwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi. The Directorate of Education (DoE) also issued a circular directing the closure of all government and private schools in low-lying areas. Additionally, the DoE directed the zonal and district authorities to remain in touch with the schools and provide support, as noted in a report by PTI.

"Areas like East, North East, North, South East and Central districts have been affected and all schools in these districts must be closed with immediate effect without waiting for any further orders," the circular reads.

Similarly, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered that all schools up to Class XII will remain closed across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, July 14. District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who himself went on an inflated boat to inspect low-lying areas submerged in water along the river, issued the order for the closure of schools.

"Due to the high level of water in the Yamuna after heavy rains and in view of chances of rain, the district magistrate has ordered the closure of all schools of all boards on July 14," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said, as per another PTI report.