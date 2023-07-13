The Rajasthan High Court has allowed Divyanshu Meena an interim relief to participate in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced counselling for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) after his candidature was cancelled due to a technical glitch. A single bench of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati passed the interim order.

According to a report by LiveLaw.in, Meena obtained ranks 838 in JEE Main and 704 in JEE Advanced respectively in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The petitioner stated that based on his rank, he had selected the options for participating in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling.

However, a technical glitch prevented him from uploading his Class XII and medical certificates within the stipulated time. As a result, he could not move to the online payment portal and his candidature was cancelled.

The petitioner then moved the High Court with a writ petition to restore his candidature, stating that his two years of preparation went in vain due to a technical glitch. The court, in its turn, directed the copy of the petition to be served on the standing counsel for the Union Government, JoSAA (chaired by the IIT Guwahati Chairperson).

"In the meanwhile, the petitioner shall be permitted to participate in the counselling process for the current academic year as per schedule provided by the respondent. However, the same shall not be given final effect to without permission of this court," Justice Bhati added, as per LiveLaw.in.

The matter will be next heard on July 18.