The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice today, July 13, stating that the National Exit Test (NExT) has been deferred. “All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NEXT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” the notice read.



To recall, medical candidates, doctors' associations and many others staged several protests against the exam since its announcement. NExT was to replace the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) and the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) exams. Now that the exam has been deferred, what do the students who backlashed against the exam think about the move?



Students share

“First, they (NMC) declared NExT, following which, students were preparing for the mock test. Just 15 days ahead of the mock test, scheduled to be held on July 28, they deferred the exam. They wasted a lot of students' time,” opines Alisha Lakhani, a 2019 batch student. “Around 30,000 students have registered for the mock test and are preparing for it. Now, their money is wasted and in 15 days, we need to give our university exams,” she stressed.



Another student, Suyash Kulkarni, MBBS final-year student from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal opines, “It is a very good decision because they (NMC) thought about the 2019 batch.” Further, talking about NExT exam dates, he said, “We were informed about NExT on a very short notice, that is, we were to appear for the exam in November/May. But now with the exam being deferred, it is a big relief.”



“However, we are waiting for a final clarification from NMC about what we should follow. Are we going to follow NExT or NEET PG?” Kulkarni adds.



Alisha also explains, “If NMC is planning to conduct NExT for 2019 in the coming year, they should issue a notification now.” Justifying this, she stressed that the students can plan their preparation and decide on which subject they can focus on, whether clinical or theory.



Medical associations react

National Zonal Coordinator of the Indian Medical Association (IMA-MSN), Dr Dhruv Chauhan, said that they knew this was coming. “When the Health Minister said no NExT for the 2019 batch, they have to stand on these words or else the credibility will be doubtful.”



Being thankful to NMC for deferring NExT, Dr Rishiraj, National Executive, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and Senior Resident from AIIMS, New Delhi said, “Finally, NMC has identified students’ concerns and deferred the exam.”

Speaking to EdexLive, he said, “Although the exam process was right, this step is right too. Because many students faced complications with un-answered questions and they were scared about how the exam will be held.”