Students and management of the Sharada Vidya Ganapati Vidya Kendra school are holding a protest against the opening of a bar and restaurant near the institution. The school is located in Balepuni village in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

School Management Board President Rajaram Bhat, who addressed the students on July 12, Wednesday, said that an indefinite protest will be held until the restaurant was closed. The restaurant with bar was permitted in violation of existing government guidelines that alcohol cannot be sold within a radius of 100 metres of a school, he added, as per a report by PTI.

Bhat additionally urged the Balepuni Gram Panchayat President Zarina to cancel the licence of the bar, situated just 50 metres from the school entrance. The school management and students also submitted a memorandum to her, which mentions that the bar was given a license in a hurry, without considering due guidelines or obtaining public opinion.

"We will continue our protests in a democratic manner. If our request is not accepted, we will be visiting the minister, the departments and resort to indefinite protests and fast until death. Balepuni Gram Panchayat has informed that a decision will be taken in the ordinary meeting after discussions (sic)," Bhat said, as mentioned in a report by daigiworld.