A case has been registered against a Mathematics teacher in Karnataka for allegedly loading students with homework and torturing them in the classroom. He has been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police informed on Thursday, July 13.



The teacher, HS Ravi, works at the Godekere Government school, located in the Chikkanayakanahalli area of the Tumakuru district of Karnataka. According to the Chikkanayakanahalli police, he used to give a huge amount of homework to the students and tortured them in class, if they failed to complete the work, as mentioned in a report by IANS.



Unable to take the punishments and torture, students complained about the teacher to their parents. They also refused to go to the school fearing punishment and ill-treatment by him. The parents, in turn, approached the Chikkanayakanahalli police which lodged a case against the accused Ravi.



An investigation is underway. Further details are yet to emerge in the matter, as per IANS.



Notably, about three weeks ago, a similar case was reported from the state capital. A 16-year-old girl studying in a private school in Hoskote died by suicide after she was allegedly subjected to torture by her teachers for nearly a month. The Hoskote police booked three teachers under charges of abetment to suicide, as reported by The Hindu.