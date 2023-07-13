On Wednesday, July 12, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar promised to provide jobs to the protesting assistant professors in the state. After this reassurance, the agitators called off their protest.

The reason behind the protest dates back to March 2022, when the eligibility examinations for the post of assistant professor were held. Following a leak of the Geography paper ahead of the exams, an investigation was launched and arrests were made. As the investigations are still ongoing, the process of recruitment has been halted, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



The examinations were conducted for the recruitment of 1,242 assistant professors for government first-grade degree colleges. However, as no recruitment orders were issued, all selected candidates are left unemployed. Due to this, frustrated candidates from all over Karnataka gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, to stage a protest.

Visiting the protest venue, Sudhakar assured them that the issue will be resolved soon. “You have waited two years. Your problems will be solved. A decision will be taken tomorrow (Thursday, July 13) by the government regarding the recruitment. The case pertains to only one subject and action has already been taken against the guilty. However, a final report has not been given rendering the investigation closed. We will ensure that a report is given on this,” he said, as per The New Indian Express.