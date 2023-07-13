A fresh email from the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on the death of Ayush Ashna mentions that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. A section of students alleged that the victim's identity was deliberately kept in the dark, after it was earlier assumed and communicated that he was a Scheduled Tribe (ST) student.

Ashna's demise has once more raised questions about inclusivity at the IIT campuses. Demanding justice, the Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC), a student body, has planned a candle march today, July 13 at 7 pm. “The extent to which his identity has been kept in the dark shows how institutional casteism functions. Just depoliticise the death of a marginalised student, call it suicide, and close the case," the body mentioned in its statement.

However, hours before the march was to take off, students received a new email from the Director. "Ayush Ashna's death has shaken us all and made us think very carefully about our institutional life, our campus, and the systems we have in place. The loss of a young member of our community pains us all immensely and this is intensified by the fact that Ayush belongs to the SC community," it reads.

"We commit ourselves to putting in place stronger measures that can help to prevent such losses in the future. We are open to suggestions and ideas from you to enhance our support systems," the email adds.

Students mention that the email was sent because they organised the march. Meanwhile, a statement by a group of concerned students of IIT Delhi mentions that there is an urgent need to "sensitize, mentor and counsel faculties and deans," on inclusivity.