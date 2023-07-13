KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Revenue, Government of Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, July 12, assured that the 12 college students from the state who were stuck in Himachal Pradesh, which is being troubled by landslides and heavy floods, have been brought to Chandigarh safely. The minister added that this step was taken for their safety, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In a statement, the minister also added that the road between Jammu and Amarnath is now open and measures are being taken for safe evacuation.

A new hostel

In more news from Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for a brand new student hostel complex on the premises of MC Rajan students' hostel. It is the Adi Dravidar and Tribals Welfare Department that is constructing the ten-storey new hostel for students at the cost of Rs 44.50 crore.

As per a statement issued to the press, the hostel will also have facilities like a gym, library, visitors' hall and a multipurpose hall as well, which can be utilised by students as and when the need emerges.

The CM also gave away incentives worth Rs 5.97 crore to as many as 90 sportspersons for excelling in not just India but abroad as well.