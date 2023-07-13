Founder and Chairman of Sri Chaitanya Group of Institutions (SCGI), Dr Bopanna Satyanarayana Rao passed away today, Thursday, July 13. Several local media reports state that he allegedly slipped in the bathroom and now, his body is being shifted to Vijayawada.

They also revealed that Dr Rao’s last rites are to take place in Vijayawada tomorrow, July 14.

The institutions that Dr BS Rao established has achieved heights under his counsel. This year, the institution secured five all-India ranks in the Top 10 open category.

Having completed 37 years, Sri Chaitanya was first established in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh by Dr BS Rao and his wife Dr Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Boppana when they returned to India after practising medicine for 16 years in the United Kingdom and in Iran.

The dream that Dr Rao had envisioned was for the welfare of the students, especially girls, who had suffered immensely due to the lack of awareness of the prospects that they can take up in the technical world. Therefore, the husband-wife duo established the first Sri Chaitanya Girls Junior College in 1986 and a boys’ junior college in Hyderabad in 1991, with an objective to help prepare students who were meritorious to get into top-ranked institutions and get a kickstart in their career, giving a fresh focused perspective to intermediate-level education.

As per the official website, the organisation now boasts of 321 junior colleges, 322 K-10 Sri Chaitanya Techno Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana plus 107 CBSE-affiliated Chaitanya schools in other states.