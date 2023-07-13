The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, July 13, refused to stay the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) decision on inviting applications for the 2023 Civil Services (Main) Examination. The court was hearing a plea by a few aspirants requesting a stay on the application.

The plea sought a direction to stay the "Detailed Application Form-1" dated July 10, 2023, issued by the UPSC for the examination. "Application dismissed," pronounced Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, who heard the plea, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Alleging "arbitrariness" in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination held earlier this year, and the recruitment procedure as a whole, a group of aspirants had filed a petition asking the court to direct the commission to release the Preliminary exam answer key.

Today's plea follows from this petition. The counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the invitation to apply for the Mains exam, stating that the aspirants' main petition, which concerns the results of the Preliminary exam, would become infructuous, as per PTI.

It may be noted that a separate petition alleging that the Preliminary exam this year had questions which were "out of syllabus" and beyond the prescribed difficulty level, has been filed with the Central Administrative Tribunal by another set of aspirants. These aspirants held a press conference on July 10 to discuss their concerns.