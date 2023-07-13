The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2023 are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

When announced, the candidates will be able to check their scorecards via the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

So far, there has been no official update regarding the result date for CUET-UG 2023. However, the NTA released the final answer key on Wednesday, July 12 and thus, is expected to release the official results soon.

Candidates, who appeared for the exam this year, can follow these steps to check your CUET scorecard once the results have been announced:

1) Log in to the official CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in

2) Open the CUET-UG scorecard download link

3) Enter required details like your application number, date of birth

4) Login and check your scorecard. Do not forget to save a copy for future reference

Along with the CUET-UG results, the merit list will also be released by the participating universities for admissions like last year.

The CUET-UG exam was conducted in multiple phases starting from May 21 to June 17, across various exam centres in India.