A 22-year-old Mechanical Engineering student died by suicide on the evening of Tuesday, July 11, after he was constantly harassed by loan providers of money-lending apps. The victim, identified as G Tejas, was studying at a private engineering college in Yelahanka, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The student had helped his friend Mahesh to get loans from three money-lending apps. The victim left behind a suicide note stating that the harassment from the loan apps was the reason for his death, adding that there was no other option for him as he couldn't clear the loans. He also sought apologies from his parents and concluded the note with "thanks and goodbye", as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

Tejas died by suicide by hanging at his residence in HMT Quarters in Bengaluru. A case has been registered with the Jalahalli police, based on the statement of the victim’s father Gopinath. Investigations are underway.

“After his friend failed to clear the loan, the victim is said to have borrowed money from his cousins to repay. He again took some loans from the apps to return the money to his cousins. He is said to have borrowed Rs 30,000 and had to pay an additional Rs 15,000 as interest,” said an investigating officer, as per TNIE.