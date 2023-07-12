The University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred autonomous status on Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, for ten years, starting from the academic year 2023-2024. It is the second government-aided engineering college to be conferred autonomy in the state, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The autonomy granted by the UGC is academic and will help the college reach new heights in the future by shaping the curriculum. This would also lead to foreign collaborations, enabling student and faculty exchanges with universities across the world.



Speaking on this, College Principal Dr Bos Mathew Jos said the existing practices for student intake will continue to be followed and will be through the centralised allotment conducted by the Kerala government. Notably, the government-stipulated fee structure would also remain the same as before, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The autonomous status would also help the college facilitate internships for students, which could result in attracting more companies to the campus with premium placement offers. Managed by the Mar Athanasius College Association and aided by the state government, Mar Athanasius College of Engineering (MACE), Kothamangalam was incepted in 1961.