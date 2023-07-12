A school student died by suicide reportedly after being beaten up for wearing a 'bindi' on her forehead at a school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, officials said, as stated in a report by ANI. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, posted a tweet on Tuesday, July 11, that a girl student has been reported to have died by suicide after being beaten up for going to school wearing a 'bindi'.



The chairperson said that the NCPCR has taken cognizance of the matter, and its team will visit Dhandbad for investigation. The incident took place in Dhanbad's Tetulmari area on Monday, July 10.

Following this, on Tuesday, the parents of the deceased girl and locals reportedly held a protest against the school management, prompting police to initiate a probe and take action. Further, Uttam Mukherjee, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Dhanbad, Jharkhand, said that the accused teacher has been arrested by the police after the incident came to light.



"It is a serious matter. The school is also not affiliated to the CBSE board. I have told the District Education Officer. I met the victim's family today. The accused has been arrested," Mukherjee said in a tweet while replying to NCPCR Chairperson.