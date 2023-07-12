A person died and around 30 schoolchildren were injured when their bus overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district today, Wednesday, July 12, police said. The bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred near Pokhran town, they added, as stated in a report by PTI.



Further, giving more details, Assistant Sub Inspector of Sankra police station (Jaisalmer) Kailash Chand, said, "The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned." Additionally, he said many of the injured students were rushed to a hospital in Jaipur while a few were admitted to a local medical facility.



Chand further said that the parents of a few other children took them to private hospitals. The ASI said the students were in the age group of 10-15 years. The bus driver was also injured in the accident, he added, as stated in a report by PTI.



Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta said 11 schoolchildren were brought to Jodhpur for treatment from Jaisalmer and all were stated to be out of danger, but a staffer, identified as Vikram Singh, succumbed to injuries.