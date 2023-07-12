Like every year, the management of Indiranagar Colony Government High School in Siddipet has displayed a "No Admission" notice. However, numerous parents still want their wards enrolled in the school owing to the number of facilities and the quality of education being imparted even when compared to its private counterparts, authorities said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Despite gradually increasing the number of seats, the school administrators have witnessed an influx of interested parents. The school, which had 300 students eight years ago, has experienced a consistent rise in student enrollment. Currently, for the academic year 2023-24, the school's capacity has reached its limit with 1,195 students across all classes. The classes are also divided into sections from Class VI to X, with four sections each for Classes VI and VII and five each for Classes VIII to X.



As the student population grows, the number of sections have also increased. Class VI alone has 160 available seats, yet the school has received over 400 applications. Admissions for Classes VII, VIII, IX and X have already reached capacity, but applications for the sixth class are still being accepted.



Furthermore, the school has partnered with Osmania University (OU) to provide EFLU (The English and Foreign Languages University) classes to improve the student's English communication skills. As a part of OU's social responsibility initiatives, Indiranagar Colony Public School has been adopted, where English, French and Spanish are taught to the students in the high school section, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.