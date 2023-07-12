The last date for submission of online admission to the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Special Call for Short-term Empirical Research Projects 2023-24 has been extended to July 21, 2023. Those who are willing to register can register now till 11.59 pm on July 21, 2023.

Taking this to Twitter, the ICSSR said, "ICSSR Special Call for Short-term Empirical Research Projects 2023-24: Last date of submission of online application extended to July 21, 2023 https://icssr.org/icssr- special-call-short-term- empirical-research-projects- 2023-24-last-date-submission- online"

Steps to register:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, select login applicant

3. Login with username and password

4. Or click on register, if you haven't registered

5. Follow the process as directed by the website

Additionally, the last date for receipt of a hard copy of the duly filled application form is extended to July 27, 2023.

Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) was established in the year of 1969 by the Government of India to promote research in Social Sciences in the country. The council aims to review the progress of social science research and give advice to its users; sponsor social science research programmes and projects and administer grants to institutions and individuals for research in social sciences; give financial support to institutions, associations, and journals engaged in social science research; develop and support centres for documentation services and supply of data; organise, sponsor, and finance seminars, workshops and study groups; and undertake publication and assist publication of journals and books in social sciences.