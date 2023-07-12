Robotics training classes were started at the Bhima Nagar Corporation Middle School in Tiruchy on Tuesday, July 11. The corporation school in collaboration with a private firm named Systech in Tiruchy, arranged for free robotics training classes for the students in the school, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, speaking on this, Headmaster Sirajudeen said, as the first step, 97 students of Class VI would be given training two days every week by the trainers deployed by the firm. Following this, based on the performance of the students and the success of the training, it would be extended to Classes VII and VIII.

Additionally, Sirajudeen said, the school administration sought the firm to provide training to the students free of cost so it would help impart the students with a broader knowledge of the robotics technology which would also help them in their future as it is one of the fastest growing fields in the modern world.

"The trainers will be educating them to develop a robot through simple instruments and techniques and they would also be presented with the new techniques employed in robotics utilising the smart class," he added. The training was inaugurated by the District Education Officer (DEO) (Elementary Education) V Baby, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.