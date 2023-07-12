In order to promote teaching or research in Mathematical Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has joined hands with US-based ARSI. BHU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the US-based foundation for Advancement of Arts and Sciences from India (ARSI). As part of the understanding, BHU has received a sum of rupees fifty lakh.

The MoU was signed by Prof Ravi S Kulkarni, President, ARSI and former Director, Harish Chandra Research Institute, Prayagraj and Professor Arun Kumar Singh, Registrar, Banaras Hindu University. Giving more details, the press notice released by the varsity read, "The endowment received from ARSI will be used to support study and research in Mathematics, particularly with the participation of external (national and international) scholars."

"This will include, inviting renowned scholars as Visiting Professors, Scholar-in-campus, or Adjunct Professors for a specified duration, hosting of international scholars at BHU for short, medium, and long-term visits for lectures, seminars and other scholarly endeavours," it added.

Additionally, Prof Bankteshwar Tiwari, DST-Centre for Interdisciplinary Mathematical Sciences, informed that a part of this money will be utilised in organiing lecture series/training programmes/other academic activities in Mathematical Sciences at BHU in cooperation with The Mathematics Consortium (TMC).