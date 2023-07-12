A nine-year-old boy, studying at the Andhra Pradesh ST Residential School in Puliramudugudem village in West Godavari district, was murdered by unidentified miscreants early on Tuesday, July 11. The deceased was identified as Gogula Akhil Vardhan Reddy. A letter, threatening other students with the same fate if they don't leave the school, was found in the boy's hand.



He belonged to the Konda Reddy tribal community. According to a press note released by the Buttaigudem Police Station, the Class IV student was found dead on the premises of the school which is adjacent to the Tribal Welfare Hostel. His parents reside in Urrinka village, five km from the Puliramudugudem. Akhil's elder brother, a Class VI student at the same school, lived in the same hostel, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



Based on a complaint from Akhil's father, a case was registered and an investigation is underway. Further, in the note, police said contusion marks around the boy's neck and a small scratch near his right eye were found. So far, the investigation has revealed that Akhil went to sleep in the dormitory hall on Monday night, along with 10 other students.

Officials words

Disclosing more details, the police's statement read, "In the midnight, one of the boys noticed that someone had entered into the room through a window which had no mesh. The unidentified person then opened the door to let another person enter the room. The duo then dragged Akhil out of the room. The witness did not raise an alarm as he was scared. In the morning, he found Akhil dead in the school." Moreover, neither a warden nor a watchman were present at the hostel, they added.



District Superintendent of Police D Mary Prashanthi, Polavaram DSP Srinivasulu, and Buttaigudem police rushed to the school after receiving information about the murder. Akhil's parents and locals also reached the spot. The dog squad was pressed into service to nab the criminals. About three teams have been formed to nab the accused in the case, the SP said. Further, clues have been collected from the school. She exuded confidence that the assailants will be arrested soon, the SP added.



Meanwhile, VR Puram Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) project officer said disciplinary action has been initiated against three teachers, M Chinagangaraju, deputy warden K Srinivas, and night warden M Rajesh.

Eluru district tribal welfare department deputy director SVS Naidu told TNIE, "As many as 125 students studied at the residential school. After study hours, the teachers also left the school. A watchman was appointed at the school, but he was suspended due to negligence in discharging his duties. Show cause notices will be issued to the school staff.”



State SC Commission member Somasankar rushed to the village and spoke to the parents and locals about the suspicious death of Akhil. He said police has launched an investigation to probe the case from all angles and hoped the criminals would be nabbed soon.

Jangareddygudem revenue divisional officer (RDO) Jhansi Rani and ITDA project officer Satyanarayana were among those who visited the school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.