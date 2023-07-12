Today, July 12, the Delhi High Court directed All India Students' Association (AISA) Delhi President Abhigyan Gandhi to file a complaint before the Delhi police against his alleged illegal detention when PM Modi visited the Delhi University campus.

On June 30, police personnel from the Model Town Police Station placed Abhigyan and Anjali Sharma, Secretary of Delhi University wing of AISA under detention for five hours at their homes. They were forbidden to leave the premises, while others were also prevented from meeting the detainees. The students confirmed that they were being detained on arbitrary grounds and without any orders.

In his plea against such detention, Abhigyan mentions that the forced confinement was to allegedly protect the peace of the campus during the hours of the Prime Minister’s visit for the university's centenary celebrations, even though he had no intention of staging a protest during the event.

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul Gaurang Kanth observed that the case was unique, and the law applied equally to everyone, including the police, directing Abhigyan to file a complaint against the police's action.

As per a report on the matter by LiveLaw, the bench said, and I quote, "Your allegation is for illegal detention. You file a complaint. The Police does not have any immunity for their action. If there is something, the law will take its own course."