Students pursuing Bachelor's in Vocational Course (BVoc) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were in the midst of a sit-in protest on the campus. Nonetheless, the students have halted their protests today, July 12, after seven-days, saying their concerns have been addressed. "The decision came in our favour, so we stopped the protest," informs a student.

The peaceful demonstration of the BVoc students took a distressing turn yesterday, July 11, when the site was forcefully cleared by university guards. Allegations have surfaced regarding the students being manhandled during the eviction, resulting in a number of injuries and subsequent hospitalisations.

Ankit Roshan, one of the students, revealed the gravity of the situation, claiming, "Three girls are now injured, with one of them having suffered a broken leg."

Videos, shared with EdexLive, vividly depict the scene where a group of male guards overwhelms the outnumbered students in front of the central office. Adding weight to the students' claims, a medical report belonging to Sakshi, a student involved in the protest, details her injuries as a consequence of the incident, categorising them as "physical assault".

The concerns were...

The motivation behind the students' sit-in protest was to highlight several grievances concerning their course. The students were demanding changes to the course structure, expressing strong objections to the Proctorial Board and the University Administration.

Ankit voiced their concerns, stating, "Vocational courses are meant to consist of forty per cent theory and sixty per cent practical elements, yet here, they have decided to transform it into a purely theoretical course, eliminating internships and practical components altogether."

Further intensifying their concerns, the students allege the absence of a dedicated placement cell for vocational course students. Consequently, first-semester students have been unable to access practical education, while the absence of workshops exacerbates the problem. Regular classes are also affected, with only a few students being allocated hostels.

Remarkably, these students allegedly pay the highest fees across the entire university. Reflecting on the financial aspect, one student remarked, "We pay around sixty thousand to one lakh per semester, and this is the state of the course."

Ankit expressed their frustration, alleging, "We received no assurances and no concrete action has been taken. And now, they are resorting to manhandling us." The students are demanding the removal of the course convener and the establishment of placement cells, hostel allotments, timely semester exams, and workshops. "No one is willing to listen to us; instead, we have been subjected to threats and physical assault."

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of BHU, the students outlined seven immediate requirements for the BVoc course, along with three additional demands. Notably, they called for the creation of a committee, independent of the Convener's involvement, to address students' queries and complaints.

"A faculty/institute and separate departments are a must for the B.voc Course, Which should be initiated as soon as possible," reads a point in the letter to the VC.

On the evening of July 8, the students staged a protest at the university's Sinhdwar entrance. Chanting slogans against the university administration, they declared their intention to continue the strike until their demands were met.

EdexLive reached out to the BHU administration for a comment but received no response at the time of filing this report. The copy will be updated as soon as a response is received.