In a setback to the Mana Ooru, Mana Badi initiative of the Telangana government, the construction works of government schools sanctioned for new buildings are progressing at a slow pace. Shockingly, even the doors of toilets remain unfixed, causing inconvenience to students in district headquarters as well as rural and agency area schools. Despite the government's efforts, officials have shown negligence in monitoring the progress of these works, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



To recall, in Adilabad district, there are 678 government schools, including 466 primary schools, 105 upper primary schools and 107 high schools. In the first phase of the Mana Ooru, Mana Badi initiative, 237 schools were selected, including 141 primary schools, 36 upper primary schools and 60 high schools. The administrative sanction was granted for all these schools and the construction works began.



Moreover, in February, several schools were inaugurated by the then-district collector, including Vidyanagar, Hameedpura and Khanapur upper primary schools in the town. Since then, six more schools have been inaugurated.

Works on a total of 37 schools at the mandal level are nearing completion, while the rest are still in progress. Additionally, measures are being taken to address the schools' needs for compound walls, toilets, kitchen sheds, power and drinking water facilities, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



On Tuesday, July 11, BJP leader C Suhasini Reddy visited government schools in Saraswathinagar, Durganagar and Pittalwada, where she interacted with students to understand their problems. She highlighted the issue of damaged toilet doors and raised concerns about the absence of night watchmen in schools and the failure to pay minimum wages to sweepers.