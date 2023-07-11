The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made available the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Civil Services Main (CSE) 2023 exam. Eligible candidates, who have qualified in CSE Prelims 2023 can download the forms and register for the Main exam on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm on July 19.

On May 28, the CSE preliminary examinations were held. On June 12, the results were announced. There are around 1,105 positions to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023. The Civil Services Main exam is set to begin on September 15. Three to four weeks prior to the exam date, the commission's website will make the admit card and exam centre information available.

To ensure they complete the application process before the deadline, candidates must remember to visit the official UPSC website for detailed instructions.

How to apply:

1) Go to the official website of the UPSC

2) Find the section, “Civil Services Main Exam 2023”

3) Read the instructions carefully and make sure that you meet the eligibility criteria

4) Find and open the DAF

5) Fill in the required details like name, educational qualifications and contact information accurately

6) Upload scanned copies of the documents asked for and pay the examination fee