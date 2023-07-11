Student suicides are a matter of concern and educational institutions should make it their priority to protect and support their students against stress, humiliation or neglect on their campuses, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday, July 10. In her inaugural address at the Visitor's Conference in New Delhi, she said it should be an endeavour of heads of institutions, teachers and staff to provide students with a safe and sensitive environment like their home.



Pointing to the incident of suicide by a 20-year-old student in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi this Saturday, the President said such tragic incidents of suicide have occurred in many other educational institutions. "This is a matter of concern for all in the field of education. It should be the priority of educational institutions to protect and support their students against stress, humiliation or neglect on their campuses," she said, as stated in a report by PTI.



"Just as the sensible and responsive head of a family, all the heads, teachers and staff of institutions should be sensitive to the needs of the students. You are the guide as well as parent of the students. It should be the endeavour of heads of institutions, teachers and staff to provide students with a safe and sensitive environment like their homes," she said.



STEM participation

The president pointed out, "Our daughters perform better when given the opportunity." She noted that the participation of girls in technology institutions is also increasing, as stated in a report by PTI.



She said efforts must be made to promote the presence and excellence of women students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). "It is a fact that the higher educational institutions that create new knowledge through quality research continue to be globally renowned. In such educational institutions, many Nobel Laureates provide guidance to research scholars," she said.



"Our collective effort to position India as a knowledge power is progressing in such a global context. On the strength of dedication, confidence and hard work, we can achieve the national goals of higher education. The leaders of educational institutions have a major responsibility in transforming India into a knowledge super-power," she added.

Further Murmu said the younger generation sees their role models in their teachers and successful personalities. "The ideals and examples set by them through their conduct are very important. The character-building of youth should be given priority in higher-learning institutions. Morally strong youth, educated in modern knowledge-science and technology, would build a better society and nation," she added.



Earlier in the day, the president presented the Visitor's Awards 2021. The Visitor's Award for "Innovation" was conferred on Venktesh Singh from the School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Central University of South Bihar for developing indigenous Charge Pick-up Panels for Resistive Plate Chamber Detector using Silicon Fiber Sheet.