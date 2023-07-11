Wish to be president of a student union? Here's your chance. The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) launched the One Day DUSU President Scheme. Now, students from DU will be in-charge of the student body for one whole day, stated a report in PTI.

On National Student Day, the scheme was announced by DUSU during a meeting they were conducting.

As per a statement issued by Akshit Dahiya, President, DUSU, those students who are keen on the opportunity will need to fill out a Google Form to answer questions on various topics such as leadership skills in various fields like academics, sports and a lot more.

The Executive Council of DUSU will be reviewing all the applications received and for the interviews, candidates will be shortlisted by them.

When it comes to interviews, the union will look for a vision and analyse their capabilities and so on. Once the evaluation process concludes, the student union will be announcing the names of those students who have been selected.

"Student leaders play a crucial role in continuing the great legacy of DUSU leaders who have spearheaded student movements and served as inspirations for youth in India today. We hereby launch the One Day DUSU President scheme to give a platform to common students and our aspiring leaders to head the students' union," Dahiya said in the statement.