Recently, National Exit Test (NExT) was announced by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Although this exam replaces the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) and the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) exams, the confusion regarding several aspects of the exam has not been cleared yet. Highlighting the same, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) wrote to Union Health Minister urging the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to listen to students' concerns and sought out clarifications.

The association's letter read, "The publication of the NExT Gazette has caused significant confusion among students. Despite the MC's notification for the NExT being issued almost four years ago, it appears that the level of preparedness for this gazette is quite poor. The lack of clarity and detailed information has left students and medical professionals uncertain about the implementation and impact of these regulations."



Concerns mentioned by FORDA

1. Assessment of the exam

2. Offical announcement regarding the 2019 batch of medical students

3. Lack of clarity regarding FMGE status within NExT

4. Lacking student-centric approach

Highlighting the negative marking in the NExT exam as detrimental practice, FORDA said, "A Qualifying exam cannot be as strict as a Competitive exam. Its imposition undermines the confidence and motivation of students, discouraging them from taking risks and hindering their ability to showcase their true potential."

"We kindly request a reconsideration of this provision and urge the adoption of an assessment system that promotes positivity and rewards genuine knowledge and skill," it added.

With regard to the 2019 batch of medical students being excluded from NExT, the association demands an official written statement for clarity and assurance for the students.

Further, pointing to the concerns of FMGs (Foreign Medical Graduates), FORDA in its letter said, "The current gazette does not adequately explain the details and policies concerning FMGE candidates, leaving them in a state of confusion and uncertainty. It is imperative that the MC promptly rectify this issue and provide unambiguous guidelines and eligibility criteria for FMGE candidates in relation to the NExT."

Moreover, the association stressed that the students' feedback should be taken into "consideration before drafting any future policies regarding the NExT exam regulations." Further, citing the fact that the gazette which left students in a state of confusion and with a lack of clarity, FORDA requests NMC to "revise and refine the regulations, ensuring their accessibility and understandability to all stakeholders involved."