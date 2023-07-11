Phase III of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) concluded yesterday, Sunday, July 9. Conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA), students who are interested in pursuing architecture academically wrote the three-hour exam in two sessions, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The examination is held in three rounds and all three rounds of the exam have successfully concluded. So the now question naturally is, what next? What are the careers after Bachelor fo Architecture (BArch) that students can look at? Academically too, what are the opportunities after BArch? Let's find out:



Careers after BArch

- Architect

- Architectural Assistant

- Architectural Historian/Journalist

- Project Assistant Manager

- Architecture Designer

- Architecture Engineer

- Building Contractor

- Interior Designer

- Technical Assistant

- Manager

- Landscape Architect

- Heritage conservationist

- Construction Management

- Building Information Modelling

- Research and Academia

Courses after BArch

- Master of Urban Design (MDes)

- Masters in Project Management

- MArch in Planning (Environmental Planning, Housing, Regional Planning, Transport Planning, Urban Planning)

- MArch in Landscape Design

- MDesign in Interior Architecture

- Master's in Graphic Design

- Master of Building Engineering and Management

- MDesign in Industrial Design

- MBA in Advanced Construction Management

- MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management

- MBA in Advanced Project Management

- MBA in Construction Economics and Quantity Surveying