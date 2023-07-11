Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao today, Tuesday, July 11 said he has alerted the state government's resident commissioner in Delhi to assist students from the state who are stuck in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh. Rama Rao said he has received information from a few distressed parents that a few students from the state are stuck in Kullu and Manali of Himachal Pradesh, as stated in a report by PTI.



Taking this to Twitter, he said, "Have alerted our Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist the students. If anyone needs assistance they can reach out to @TS_Bhavan or @KTRoffice". To recall, heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh in recent days resulting in extensive damage to roads and a number of people, mostly tourists, were stuck in camps at some places.

Damage done

As many as 1,239 roads, including the Shimla-Kalka and Manali-Chandigarh national highways, are blocked due to heavy downpours over the last three days, according to the state emergency operation centre. Additionally, bus service has been suspended on 1,416 routes of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) while 679 buses have been held en route, transport officials said on Tuesday, July 11.



The supply of essential items was hit in several areas of the hill state, including Shimla and Manali, as the Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kalka national highways were closed following landslides, caving in of roads and flooding. Several areas in Kullu and Mandi remained without electricity as 2,577 transformers were disrupted while the water supply was also affected in several areas, including state capital Shimla, as 1,418 water supply schemes have suffered damage. Meanwhile, Manali town and the adjoining areas remained cut off for almost a day as roads were blocked due to landslides. Mobile connectivity has also been disrupted.



IMD's warning

The meteorological department has warned of the possibility of moderate to high flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts. Heavy to very heavy rain lashed parts of Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi and Kinnaur districts. Nahan received 250 mm rain, followed by Dhaulakuan (138. 5 mm), Jubberhatti (90 mm), Kufri (67 mm), Narkanda (65 mm), Shimla (64 mm), Mashobra (60.5 mm), Kalpa (48 mm), Reckongpeo (42 mm), Mandi (46 mm) and Sundernagar (45 mm).