A student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara, also known as RGUKT, went missing. Identified as K Bunny, he is a second-year engineering student at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara. He has been missing for the last four days, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



After being informed about this, his worried parents lodged a complaint with Basara police station in Nirmal district on Monday, July 10. Further, the IIIT- asara management, in a statement, said that the student left the college on July 6 after taking the outpass.



When his parents could not reach him on his mobile on Sunday, July 9, they contacted his friend who told them that their son had left the college on July 6. His parents who arrived at the college on Monday, July 10, sought an explanation from the college management about their son. After that, they lodged a complaint with the police. The boy is from Narsampalli village in Tufran mandal in Medak district.

The police discloses

Giving more details, the police said the student's cell phone has indicated his last location as Nanded district in Maharashtra but at present, the phone is in switch-off mode, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.