Citing a lack of maintenance of basic facilities, students from Bangalore University are set to protest today, Tuesday, July 11. The students have alleged that the university lacks facilities, including infrastructure and not enough is being done to address issues that have been raised several times, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details about this, a student activist Lokesh Ram said, "We have been making these demands for months. The university has been deferring the distribution of laptops to research scholars, there are no WiFi facilities and infrastructure at the gym and swimming pool areas is very poor."

"We have asked that the administration help out with funds towards developing the university so that the students are able to make use of these facilities, but they have not been met," he added. Additionally, they have also asked for smart boards, improving lab facilities, a 24/7 library, a coaching centre as well as proper drinking water facilities, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Due to this, the students have decided to sit in protest at the university from today onwards, demanding the improvement of infrastructure from the administration.