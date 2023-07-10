The Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), Kham Khan Suan Hausing, has received summons from an Imphal court in response to a case filed by Meitei activists. The activists claim that Professor Hausing's statements in a recent interview have fueled communal enmity in Manipur, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In the interview, Professor Hausing expressed his opinion that a separate administration for the Kukis could be the most effective solution to address the conflict in Manipur. He also stressed the importance of establishing a truth and reconciliation commission.

Following complaints filed by Moirangthem Manihar Singh, a member of the Meitei Tribes Union (MTU), the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Imphal East district court took cognisance of the case against Professor Hausing. Further, Singh's complaint alleges that Professor Hausing made derogatory statements about religious sites historically associated with the Meitei community, attempting to defame the Meiteis.

Taking to Twitter, Professor Hausing wrote, "If a majoritarian state and its regime chose to use its coercive monopoly of power to silence truth and violate human rights with impunity, we have to remain united, reclaim and fight for these #ManipurViolence (sic)."



Stance of Solidarity

Various UoH student groups have expressed solidarity with Professor Hausing. In this context, Communitas, a student organisation within the political science department, stated that Professor Hausing has been writing on Northeast-related issues with great nuance for a long time. They view the charges against him, including promoting enmity, defaming religious sentiments and engaging in a criminal conspiracy, as not only a serious threat to his academic freedom but also to his physical security given the volatile situation.



Moreover in a statement, the UoH unit of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) said that an attack on a scholar of Professor Hausing's stature is an attack on academic freedom. "Academic freedom and dissent should not be considered a crime. Such cases highly discourage critical and innovative ideas in higher-education spaces," the statement said.