About five hundred teachers of government-run colleges and polytechnic colleges in Rajasthan will now be able to take training courses in prestigious institutions of the country and abroad, said an official statement issued in Jaipur on Sunday, July 9. The selected teachers will get to learn about the new technologies and innovations that could be applied while teaching students, the statement added.



In this regard, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the Teacher Interface for Excellence (TIE) programme, it added. Under the programme, Rs 23.50 crore will be spent on research and training facilities in the financial year 2023-24. Moreover, the guidelines of the programme will be issued soon, the release said.

What does this programme entail?

The TIE programme allows teachers to receive training in prestigious foreign institutions with a QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking of 1 to 100 and national institutions with a NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) ranking of 1 to 100, the statement said.



“Teachers will be able to get acquainted and trained with excellent educational policies and programmes. This will encourage quality teaching and research in higher education in the state," the statement said, as stated in a report by PTI.



This programme will help improve the quality of education and research in the higher educational institutions of Rajasthan and further strengthen their performance in the grading provided by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), it added. The training programmes under TIE will be held for a period of one to six months, the government said.