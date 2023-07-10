Anganwadi workers, after putting forth several demands, will sit in protest today, Monday, July 10, due to the poor quality of phones provided to them. Additionally, under the aegis of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers' Association (KSAWA), the workers have been appealing for better infrastructure to conduct surveys, including mobile phones.

To recall, four years ago, the government distributed over 64,000 mobile phones to Anganwadi workers to fulfil various duties, including submitting reports and carrying out surveys in their respective districts. However, the workers had repeatedly stated that the phones were outdated and dysfunctional, proving to be a hindrance in carrying out their duties efficiently, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The issue had particularly come to light following the announcement of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, where women who are heading families will get Rs 2,000 every month. In this regard, the workers were to be deployed to carry out surveys and collect data on the potential beneficiaries.

However, stating that the phones issued to them are incapable of handling surveys, as well as preventing them from downloading additional apps needed to carry out their duties and low allowances for the maintenance of the phones, the workers have been demanding a resolution. Citing that there has been no response from the government on the issue, all anganwadi workers have unanimously decided to formally return their mobile phones in a mass protest today.

Speaking more on this, S Varalakshmi, KSAWA Head, also warned that the failure to address the issues would also lead to the inability of the government to undertake any kind of surveys effectively due to a lack of proper infrastructure. Further, she stated that conducting the surveys was not practical as issues like low allowances, poor infrastructure, as well as no time given off for the workers from their regular duties, had become major problems, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.