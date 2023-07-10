Register for the NExT Exam soon. | Pic: EdexLive

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has opened the window to online registrations for the mock test of the National Exit Test (NExT) until the evening of today, July 10. AIIMS Delhi is conducting this mock test as practice for the newly-announced NExT for final-year MBBS students on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Candidates eligible for the exam, that is, the current final year MBBS students, can apply on the official website of the exam till 5 pm today.

There are three steps involved in the application process, namely, providing basic information about the candidate, generation of the Exam Unique Code (EUC) and completion of the application of the mock test, which would be conducted on July 28, 2023.

The registration fee for candidates from the General and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) categories is Rs 2,000. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempt from paying the registration fee.

Candidates applying for the exam should go through the Information Brochure and Bulletin on the official website, https://next. aiimsexams.ac.in before registering for the exam.

How to register:

1) Visit the official website https://next.aiimsexams.ac.in on your browser

2) Find the "Register now” or “Apply now” on the homepage

3) Fill in your relevant information such as your name, contact details and more

4) Generate your Exam Unique Code (EUC) following the instructions

5) Double-check your application and click on “Submit”

6) Pay the registration fee online using the given payment options