Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, creates history with its first international campus in Zanzibar-Tanzania. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between India and Tanzania, the final procedural step that paves the way for this campus. Zanzibar Campus, IIT Madras (www.iitm.ac.in/zanzibar) will be located on Zanzibar Island, off the East African mainland and is being planned as a unique and game-changing educational partnership between India and Zanzibar-Tanzania.

As per the press notice, the faculty will be deputed from IIT Madras or recruited from India during the initial days of this campus. Activities to ensure local talent is developed and can be employed as faculty are underway already, it added.

Further, the Government of India is offering numerous scholarships for citizens of Tanzania/Zanzibar to study in various degree programmes at IIT Madras in Chennai, starting from July 2023.

What is the entrance process?

The Office of Global Engagement, IIT Madras, will coordinate the student entrance process, which will include a screening test developed by faculty experts at IIT Madras and an interview, as per the IITM Senate-approved admission process for international students. Also, this campus will leverage the wide expertise of IIT Madras faculty in interdisciplinary education, research and technological innovation, and is on an accelerated plan of development and growth, it added.

Programmes details

Discussions with ministry officials and heads of academic institutions at Zanzibar/Tanzania have articulated the importance of Data Science as a field, for the country. The programmes were also planned based on the popularity of the courses at IIT Madras currently, the potential for future careers and the aspirations of young people across the world.

Campus details

With strong support from the local government, IIT Madras Zanzibar is planned as a one-of-a-kind international campus. The campus will have the ability to accommodate students in dorms and provide dining facilities. Scholarships to defray tuition costs for deserving students are being worked out with various stakeholders.

For now, a temporary campus with comfortable accommodations for offices, classrooms, auditoriums and student dorms has been identified. It is located in the Bweleo district in Zanzibar. Dining facilities, a dispensary and playgrounds are planned. Additionally, the permanent location of IIT Madras Zanzibar is over 200 acres in an up-and-coming area of Zanzibar Island, with the master plan being developed by IIT Madras experts, as stated in the statement issued by the institute.